Aleister Black & Rusev Not Considered For WrestleMania 41 Match With Randy Orton

One of the most buzzworthy surprises of WWE WrestleMania 41 – Night 2 was the appearance of TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry, who stepped in as the mystery opponent for Randy Orton. Although Orton ultimately scored the victory, Hendry’s involvement sparked speculation, shock, and praise from fans and industry insiders alike.

In a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Hendry revealed that he learned about the match roughly a week before the event, after receiving a direct message from Triple H while at WWE World in Las Vegas. Hendry recalled his shock, saying he was initially expecting to film content for WWE’s fan experience, not to step into the ring on the grandest stage of them all.

While names like Aleister Black and Rusev were heavily rumored online as potential opponents for Orton, Fightful Select has now dismissed those speculations.

“Aleister Black wasn’t seriously considered because WWE was adamant on his return being after WrestleMania. The same with Rusev, as they had a distinct idea for the match and didn’t think it fit with him considering his future creative.”

Sources close to the situation have noted that Orton personally requested Hendry, citing his growing popularity and fresh appeal as key factors.

Whether this was a one-off or the beginning of more WWE–TNA crossover moments, fans have been buzzing since Hendry’s viral “spin into the RKO” moment was immortalized in a trading card and across social media.

