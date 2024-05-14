Alexa Bliss Exposes Fake Account In Attempt At Scam

Regrettably, phony accounts posing as wrestlers and celebrities will con people and attempt to extract money from them. Alexa Bliss has dealt with this before and has had to go through it again.

Bliss has been absent from WWE television for over a year, having last been seen after the Royal Rumble in January 2023, where she lost to then-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, with the expectation that she would return eventually and be allied with the late Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

However, things changed when Wyatt was pulled from television due to heart problems in March, and he died of a heart attack later that year. Bliss also got pregnant and gave birth to her first child.

Bliss was having problems with her Dyson device, and another account attempted to impersonate her. Bliss blamed the fake account for the scam attempt. X/Twitter has now suspended the account.

Sorry @Dyson this isn’t me – I am having problems with my

Dyson. But this acct is just pretending to be me & swiped my post. They are a troll. I did however send you a DM already about my

Dyson. Just waiting on a reply / thank you! — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 14, 2024

Stop using my name to try to scam companies @BlissWwe62313 https://t.co/IMij6XGKZp — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 14, 2024