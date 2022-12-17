Alternate Footage of Top Dolla’s Failed Dive on WWE SmackDown (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported “Top Dolla” AJ Francis says he’s fine after botching a suicide dive during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Hit Row defeated The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s taped SmackDown.

Dolla ran the ring to perform a dive out onto his opponents at ringside, but he botched the jump and landed awkwardly. The original airing of the dive is shown below, along with an alternate crowd view that shows how close he was to clearing the top rope, or not.

Dolla took to Twitter following SmackDown to say he had already been checked out backstage and is fine. When attempting to execute the jump, one of his legs gave way.

“S/o God [folded hands emoji] one of my legs gave out on the jump but I’m good thankfully. Already been checked out. [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

WWE appears to have changed the lineup for next week’s taped SmackDown so that Dolla could be examined. After a promo by The Bloodline, the rundown sheet for next week’s SmackDown listed Hit Row vs. The Usos as the opening match, but WWE opened the taping with the Women’s Gauntlet, which was originally scheduled to take place after Hit Row vs. The Usos. Instead of being the first bout on the show, the tag team match was the third.

Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis faced Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, and despite clutching his leg at the end of Friday night’s live match, there was no sign of Dolla being injured. Full spoilers for next Friday can be found here, and a non-spoiler match preview for next week can be found by clicking here.

Because of the failed dive, Top Dolla was trending on social media.

Yo fans recorded the botch from a different angle and son this man top dolla ain’t even make it 3 centimeters over the rope I’m CRYIN😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aUNeprL0ZW — notJates (@JustNotATES) December 17, 2022

El botch que acaba de hacer Top Dolla es de los más legendarios del año. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/w7av9hc5vZ — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) December 17, 2022