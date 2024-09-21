Anderson Reflects On What It Was Like to Face Off Against Vader

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently appeared on an episode of his ARN podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including working with pro wrestling legend Vader.

Anderson said, “I’d rather have Vader on my team than be standing across the ring from him. It was no picnic, pal. He would beat the ever-loving crap out of you. It’s not like you could just out-muscle him and overwhelm him. I mean, he was four hundred and maybe 50 pounds at one point.”

On what it was like to wrestle Vader:

“I just tried to live through it. My goal for going to the ring was, ‘Just live through this.’ Tomorrow, everything will feel a lot different. If anybody that is walking to the ring to fight Vader, if they don’t tell you they’re anxious, they’re lying.”

On trying to stay out of his way during a tag team match:

“Oh, I’ll admit it; I would rather be his partner than his opponent, Just point blank. There’s no — call it whatever you want. Cowardice, whatever. Common sense, whatever you want to label it as. That dude was bad news, I’m telling you.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

