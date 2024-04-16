Andrade Explains Why He Had To Leave WWE Several Years Ago

WWE star Andrade recently appeared on an episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including being back in the company.

Andrade said, “I feel great. I missed the WWE Universe.”

On why he had to leave the company several years ago:

“I needed to leave to remember who I was.” “When I [came] back, I remember, okay, this is Andrade, these are my dreams, I want that, I want that, I want that. So I’m back at the Royal Rumble — the WWE Universe, I miss this. I miss the fans; I miss the people. And now, another dream come true, WrestleMania [with] Rey Mysterio. This year for me was — and still is — incredible. It’s still amazing.”

