Angel Garza On Fans That Complain, Believes We Are Living In “The Criticism Era”

While speaking with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com during WWE Wrestlemania 38 weekend, Angel Garza talked about fan criticism:

“I am going to bring this to the table. No matter what we do, they are always going to complain. No matter if we are on the top, ‘oh, they are giving everything to that guy.’ If you are running for the 24/7, ‘oh, they are burying that guy,’ if you are doing a great job, ‘oh they are just trying to push that guy.’ They are always going to come with something, they will never be happy. At this point, we are looking at our careers.”

“Sometimes it’s more than, ‘oh, you’re an ego (egotistical) person, you are just looking for yourself.’ Yeah, because you are just looking for yourself. What if I tell you in your job, go and do that thing, then I start complaining because you do it a certain way. Or, I start criticizing you, like hey, ‘why are you holding that mic that way, grab it another way,’ no matter how you do it, I’m always going to complain. That’s all the fans that we have right now. It’s part of the business to have all of them, but we are living in that era. I call it, ‘the criticism era.’”

