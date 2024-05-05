Reason Why Minnesota Didn’t Get WrestleMania 41

Minnesota was one of the original frontrunners for WrestleMania 41 next year, however as we learned on Saturday, WWE will be bringing “The Grandest Stage of Them All” to Las Vegas instead.

But why?

According to a non-profit organization tasked with bringing big events to Minnesota, the city was not selected to host WrestleMania 41 due to “a change in direction by new ownership.”

Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) President and CEO Wendy Blackshaw told The Star Tribune that they were informed Minnesota will not host WrestleMania 41 due to ownership changes.

“We were informed by WWE that Minnesota would not host WrestleMania in 2025 due to a change in direction by new ownership,” Blackshaw said. “Although disappointed, we are in discussions with WWE about future events in Minnesota. We are optimistic that Minnesota will host WWE events here in the future.”

The article also noted that “Vegas-based Endeavor Sports and Entertainment took majority ownership of WWE about a year ago.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19 & 20, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.