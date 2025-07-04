John Cena Reveals His All-Time Favorite Movies

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena discussed his all-time favorite movies with Letterboxd.

Cena said, “My opinion can be swayed, but at this moment in time, this is what I’m going with. The Shawshank Redemption. The Matrix. Saving Private Ryan. Star Wars episodes four, five, and six. As a WWE performer, I love the definition of good and evil and outside challenges, and the absolute totality of the hero’s journey. Those are the four films I can’t get out of my head.”

You can check out Cena’s comments below.