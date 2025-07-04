Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to host its Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, July 12, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Early betting odds have been released for two key matches: the World Heavyweight Championship match and a significant singles match. “The Ring General” GUNTHER is favored to defeat WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and retain his championship. Meanwhile, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, the 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank winner, is favored to defeat “The Mega Star” LA Knight.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

“The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) -1000 vs. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg +550

Singles Match

2025 Men’s Money in the Bank winner Seth “Freakin” Rollins -600 vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight +350