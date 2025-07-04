Jimmy Jacobs Says Roman Reigns Wanted Him As Personal Writer

Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs appeared on the Café de Rene podcast with René Dupree to discuss various topics, including his experiences in WWE.

Jacobs said, “I had a difficult time working for Vince (McMahon). I just wanted to be able to play… I didn’t get fired because I was bad at my job. The last two things I was working on — on SmackDown, it was Kevin Owens versus Shane McMahon and on Raw, it was John Cena and Roman Reigns and after that John Cena/Roman Reigns story.”

On Roman Reigns asking him to be his writer:

“Roman came up to me and wanted me to be his writer moving forward, and I’m not saying that to — I didn’t get fired because I was bad at my job and there’s a part of me that kind of resented Vince for not seeing it maybe. He thought I was just a weirdo and I think the other people around me saw my value and kind of he didn’t and so I acted out like a child and I got fired and when I got fired, I was relieved.”

