Rey Mysterio Says Retirement Is “Really Close”

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio spoke with LA PLATICA about various topics, including his future retirement from professional wrestling.

Mysterio said, “Oh, it’s definitely really close [retirement]. It’s really close, but at the same time, I’m so motivated. A lot of people ask me, ‘What keeps you going?’ I think that once my son started to wrestle, that kind of pushed me to continue, ’cause I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of gave me that second wind, and it pushed me to keep going. To be honest, I know I’m going to still enjoy it when I retire, but I’m going to have to tap out. I still love what I do and I always have.”

On being inducted into the Hall of Fame before he retired:

“The fact that I was inducted into the Hall of Fame before I even tapped out – I was like, I don’t want to, I’m not ready to retire. [WWE said] ‘Like no, we’re presenting this to you.’ So truly honored to have been considered, you know, one of the Hall of Famers.”

On WWE acquiring Lucha Libre AAA:

“We [WWE] just closed up this weekend with the purchase of the first company that gave me the opportunity to wrestle on national television, AAA, which is based out of Mexico City. WWE just picked that company up and is going to take Lucha Libre to a whole different level. At the age of 17, I took off and kicked my career off at AAA in Mexico City. And now, 34 years later, WWE purchased AAA. Lucha Libre is now officially stamped and on the map.”

On giving advice to younger talent:

“We try to help out each other as much as we can, especially from one Mexicano to another. If I can give any advice or guidance or I open up the door and say if you ever have any questions or you need help with something, let me know. Back then, that probably wouldn’t happen. So we just got to be open-minded.”

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.