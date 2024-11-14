Angelo Dawkins Releases Passionate Promo Ahead Of WWE SmackDown Match

The WWE Tag Team Champions, Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), will face Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

They had been paired with Bobby Lashley for the past year, but they parted ways with him months ago since he had left the company. It’s been four years since the tag team won gold, and they’re hoping to alter that.

Ford has publicly voiced dissatisfaction with their booking. As seen below, Dawkins delivered an passionate promo before of the fight.

Dawkins stated, “Four years. Four long years since we had those WWE Tag Team Championships. How many times can one team be the number one contender and not get the job done? We have to do it. We have to do it this time. There ain’t no excuses. Ain’t nothing getting in our way. Because to be real with you I’m pissed off. I’m pissed off. I’m a man looking for vengeance and I’m willing to lie in my own grave to make you eat your own words. Friday we’re getting it done. Championships or bust. We deserve it. Myself, my brother Montez, we deserve it. Everybody keep saying everybody deserving of one thing, that’s the word everybody likes to use. So I’mma use it. Motor City, y’all deserving, y’all deserving of an ass whooping. Not those tag team championships.”