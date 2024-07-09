Anoa’i Family Issues Statement After Fans Share Sika’s Funeral Video Online

The funeral of WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i was held over the weekend, and video footage of the ceremony has been shared online.

Jahrus Tusipa Anoa’i issued the following statement on behalf of the family on Instagram:

“Important notice

ATTENTION WWE UNIVERSE THIS IS AN IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM THE ANOA’I FAMILY

‘If you’re a fan or a fan page and have access to the content/videos some of the Anoa’i family is sharing be you pee access to families pages, it doesn’t mean its your place to share their experiences. Remain respectful from a distance and understand what’s content to share and what’s not for sharing. Keep videos private.’

Sharing a photo of Roman Reigns and his cousin Jimmy Uso is fine. Sharing the actual funeral part is not ok with the Anoa’i family.

Thank you”