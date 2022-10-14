Another Indication That Warner Bros. Discovery is Pleased With AEW

TBS has been airing plenty of commercials for Dynamite during their MLB Playoff coverage.

In addition to the commercials, Dynamite advertisements have been displayed on the backstop during the Guardians vs. Yankees game at Yankee Stadium.

While there are still doubts, particularly on social media, AEW is on the rise. The only question is how the rights payments will be structured during the renewal negotiations.

Kathleen Finch, chair and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group, said the following this week in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“We really play in the sports space. One of the things that we’re doing around sports is creating shoulder programming to hold onto those fans. AEW [All Elite Wrestling] pulls huge numbers, so we are working with the wrestling team to figure out what new kind of content can we build that’s not in a wrestling ring.”

A photo of a Dynamite ad on the backstop during the Guardians vs. Yankees game can be seen below: