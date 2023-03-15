Another Match Announced For AEW House Rules On 3/18 In Troy, OH.

You can officially pencil in another match for the All Elite Wrestling house show coming up this weekend.

As noted, the company will be starting their non-televised live event tour with their first-ever show, AEW House Rules, in Troy, OH. on March 18, 2023.

Earlier this week, the company announced Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty as a featured tag-team bout for the 3/18 show.

In an update, AEW has also announced Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Anna Jay of the Jericho Appreciation Society for the non-televised live event this weekend.

