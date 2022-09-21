Another Possible Bray Wyatt Connection to WWE’s New “White Rabbit” Teasers

Designer Kyle A. Scarborough appears to be linked to WWE’s new “White Rabbit” teasers.

As previously reported, WWE has been playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song in between commercials and matches during Friday’s SmackDown, the weekend non-televised live events, and Monday night’s RAW. The house lights dim, the song begins, and then a red light appears over the arena as the song concludes. At Monday night’s RAW, a QR code was shown behind Austin Theory during a backstage segment, and then again in the crowd during The Brawling Brutes’ victory over The Street Profits, which was shown around 9:23, the same time shown in the video. The QR code led to a page on the WWE website with a cryptic white rabbit video and a game of Hangman, fueling speculation that these teasers were related to Karrion Kross or, more likely, Bray Wyatt.

The WWE website displays the message “Feed Your Head,” followed by a video of a white rabbit falling down a hole and playing Hangman. “Who Killed The World?” the question asks. The response then says, “You Did.” An hourglass is shown spinning at the bottom of the Hangman game, followed by the message “Come With Me” as the rabbit jumps back into the hole. The screen then alternates between displaying a white “9.23” and a blue “9:23” message. A white and blue rabbit alternates with the numbers as well, with the white rabbit having red eyes. This could be a reference to this week’s WWE SmackDown, which airs on Friday, September 23 at 9:23 p.m. ET. Click here for our original RAW report, but you can also watch the related videos below. Click here for backstage talk about the teasers and Wyatt’s potential WWE return.

Also, there appeared to be another tease at the end of RAW this week. Click here for speculation on Alexa Bliss getting a character makeover as part of the White Rabbit reveal.

Scarborough updated his Twitter account on Sunday with a photo of an evil rabbit, which he created a while ago, not just this weekend. “Feed Your Head,” he captioned the photo.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the message at the beginning of the QR code video that was linked during the two RAW segments, featuring the white rabbit and the game of Hangman, is “Feed Your Head.”

Scarborough has created designs, props, merchandise, and gear for a variety of WWE and AEW wrestlers over the years. He’s also done tattoos for professional wrestlers, including Bray Wyatt. Scarborough is also known as the tattoo artist who created Wyatt’s “The Fiend” character, along with effects artists Jason Baker and Tom Savini, who have worked with WWE for a long time. Click here to read Scarborough’s January 2020 Slam Wrestling interview about how he met Wyatt and brought “The Fiend” to life, as well as how Wyatt’s creativity led to their creation.

Scarborough appears to have been accused of trolling or working the fans by tweeting the rabbit image. He responded by mentioning how he’s also done art for Kross, to whom fans have speculated about the “White Rabbit” teasers being linked.

“I’ve drawn @realKILLERkross before too, if you want to assume my work is trolling. [man shrugging emoji] Anyway, just remember what the dormouse said,” Scarborough wrote with a piece on Kross he created.

“What the dormouse said” appears to be a reference to a line from Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song – “Remember what the dormouse said: Feed your head,” which is also a reference to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Fans have pointed out that Jefferson Airplane has a song called “Let Me In,” which is, of course, a phrase used by Wyatt.

Scarborough has also tweeted a few times since his “White Rabbit” teaser, which you can see below. It’s possible that these have nothing to do with the teasers, but one of the photos is a Dexter Lumis piece. There are several more potential clues or hints in Scarborough’s tweets and fan responses, but it remains to be seen if any of this is actually related to a new WWE program, or if it is just wild speculation.

The aforementioned tweets, as well as the videos from Monday night, can be found below:

I've drawn @realKILLERkross before too, if you want to assume my work is trolling. 🤷‍♂️

Anyway, just remember what the dormouse said. pic.twitter.com/2IR4fev0v5 — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) September 19, 2022

…no one knows the day or the hour when these things will happen, not even the ₳₦₲ɆⱠ₴ in ⱧɆ₳VɆ₦ or the ₴Ø₦ himself. Only the ₣₳₮ⱧɆⱤ knows. pic.twitter.com/u5tzdaeTb4 — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) September 19, 2022