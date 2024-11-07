Another Potential Bloodline Member Signs With WWE

WWE will have the opportunity to add another member to the Bloodline in the future.

When Roman Reigns left after WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa took over as the Bloodline’s Tribal Chief. Since then, WWE has signed NJPW wrestlers Tonga Loa and Tonga Toma, who are part of The Bloodline faction. They have also recruited Jacob Fatu to join the faction.

Fightful Select reported in 2023 that Lance Anoa’i had been released from MLW and expressed interest in joining WWE. Fast forward to today, when MuscleManMalcolm shared a photo of Lance wearing an NXT outfit alongside other Performance Center talent.

According to Fightful, A’noai signed with WWE this past summer. However, he is not currently scheduled for creative in NXT or the main roster because he is recovering from an injury and will most likely not be cleared for some time.