Another Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Green Bay, WI.

The spoilers continue to surface ahead of tonight’s WWE on FOX show.
Wrestle Votes is reporting that “tonight’s SmackDown is focused around the Bloodline and the quest to take them down from Randy Orton, LA Knight & a returning AJ Styles individually.”
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Green Bay, WI.
Hearing tonight’s SmackDown is focused around the Bloodline and the quest to take them down from Randy Orton, LA Knight & a returning AJ Styles individually.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 15, 2023