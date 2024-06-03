Another WWE Star’s Contract Set To Expire

A new WWE star has joined the ranks of wrestlers whose contracts are about to expire, including Chad Gable, Ricochet, and Natalya.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp and Corey Brennan reported today that Angel Garza’s contract with WWE will expire this summer.

He is a former cruiserweight and 24/7 champion for WWE, and he has recently appeared on SmackDown with Legado Del Fantasma. He has experience working live events.

Before joining WWE in 2019, he worked for TNA, AAA, and other companies. He was initially known as Garza Jr. before getting a slight name change.

According to the report, his contract is up on August 1st. It was also revealed that the two parties have been negotiating, with WWE putting forth an offer. Garza has yet to make a public statement on the situation.