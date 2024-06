AEW star Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed took to his official Twitter (X) account and reacted to the $5,000 fine he recieved from the company’s EVPs The Young Bucks for speaking negatively about them.

Bowens wrote, “Wait are you f***ing kidding me?” as a response to the letter he recieved from the AEW EVPs.

You can check out Bowens’ post below.