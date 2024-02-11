Arn Anderson Reflects On How WCW Welcomed Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how WCW welcomed “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan to the company.

Anderson said, “Well, that’s where he came from showbiz. That’s what the WWF was at the time. And that’s, you know, it was. It wasn’t just two guys that had beef in their fight. It was showbiz. My question would be, do you have any numbers on what that shows? Because that just, you know, again, just listening to it, the cut ends and all that and building a whole two-hour show around Hogan, making it should have jumped off.”

How Hogan’s arrival in WCW signified a change in the company’s programming:

“And he used to morph into something different. Or else, why did you go out on the limb and get Hogan? I mean, you have to cater to some of the new ways of doing business, I guess you have to.”

On Jimmy Hart:

“Jimmy Hart running around, I can see him full of energy. That’s what he does. And to this day, he still does his business the same way. That guy has just got an unbelievable energy level where she can bottle it and sell it by the case.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.