Arn Anderson Reflects On Rick Rude’s Return To WCW

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including “Ravishing” Rick Rude’s return to WCW

Anderson said, “He looked great every time you saw him, right? Oh, yeah. There was no question about that. And he had star power, so you got to say it was a big plus.”

Anderson also talked about there never being any plans of making Davey Boy Smith the WCW World Champion.

Anderson said, “I don’t think there were ever any plans for that.”

Anderson then talked about losing the World Title to Barry Windham at Slamboro.

Anderson said, “I don’t think I’d ever been pushed or used or the build to that match was anybody thought I was going to win, to be honest with you. I think everybody thought that Barry was going to retain. And once that’s the case, and I wasn’t really a babyface either, if you think about all those outside things that you figure into it, it’s not like you had a baby face that they were really behind. If it had been Barry and Steamboat or you know what I mean? One of those baby bears, you know, Barry and Sting. Babyface to their caliber of…that’s a top-shelf babyface that they want to get behind. I was just a heel kind of put in that role just because Barry was kind of healing at the time. I don’t know that they really were mad at Barry. Even so.“

