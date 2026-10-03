Asuka Clarifies WWE Status Amid Questions About Her Future

Asuka has cleared up confusion surrounding her WWE status, making it clear that she has neither left the company nor retired from it.

The former WWE Women’s Champion responded on social media Friday after a fan questioned whether she had departed WWE or was simply taking time away. The fan’s post included a large graphic reading “Thank You Asuka.”

“I haven’t left the company,” Asuka responded. “I haven’t quit.”

“The Empress of Tomorrow” has not competed since losing to IYO SKY at WWE Backlash in May. Around that time, Asuka was reportedly viewed internally as being “semi-retired.”

Asuka previously addressed her future shortly after Backlash during an update on her KanaChanTV YouTube vlog. While indicating that fans should not expect her to appear regularly going forward, she emphasized that she remained officially associated with WWE.

“But don’t forget – I am still officially with WWE,” Asuka said. “So there’s a chance I might just pop up in front of you when you least expect it!”

Her latest comments reinforce that position and dismiss speculation that she has formally left WWE or quit the company.

There is currently no word on when Asuka will make her next WWE appearance or whether she plans to return to the ring.