Athena Comments on Her AEW Debut at Double or Nothing

Athena, previously known as Ember Moon in WWE, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling on Sunday night during the Double Or Nothing PPV event. She assisted Anna Jay and Kris Statlander in their face off against Jade Cargill and The Baddies (Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan).

The angle emerged after Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Jay with the assistance of Stokely Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens in WWE.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed both Athena and Hathaway have signed with AEW. She wrote the following on Twitter in response to her debut:

“On top of the world!!! Still can’t believe last night happened,” Athena tweeted on Monday. “Thank you .@aew for the extremely warm welcome. I promise you won’t be disappointed!! I’m on a whole ‘nother level now because I am #AllElite!! #FallenGoddess #TheAlpha.”

Athena had two NXT runs and one main roster run with WWE, including one reign as NXT Women’s Champion and one reign as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. WWE released Athena in November 2021.