Backstage AEW News Regarding Santana, Riho and Andrade

Via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, here are some AEW-related news items from this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

* As PWMania.com previously reported, Meltzer noted that there have been talks between Andrade and AEW. At this point, there’s no word on where things stand between the two sides. Andrade doesn’t have a non-compete clause from his WWE release and is free to work for any promotion he wants to.

* On the May 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF said that Santana was “arrested” for using a fork on him during the Blood and Guts match. Meltzer is reporting AEW came up with this storyline because Santana is reportedly dealing with an illness. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, AEW doesn’t take any chances if someone is knowingly sick.

* Riho returned to Japan and that is why she hasn’t been featured on television in recent weeks. Riho’s last appearance was during the AEW Dark: Elevation taping that took place on March 10th.