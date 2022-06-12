Backstage Latest on Cody Rhodes’ Surgery, WWE Films Content for Cody Documentary

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle this week. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, he was written off from WWE TV.

Fightful Select confirmed other reports that Rhodes did not further injure his ripped pec by wrestling at Hell in a Cell and was not pressured into wrestling.

WWE talent were excited that he was coming in from AEW, and privately respected his bravery in competing at Hell in a Cell despite his injury.

Despite WWE’s claim that the procedure took place on Wednesday, it actually occurred on Thursday. On Wednesday, he traveled to Birmingham to prepare for the surgery.

WWE conducted an interview with him and taped footage for an upcoming documentary about his injury, among other things. By the weekend, he had returned home. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.