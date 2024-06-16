Backstage Latest On Creative Plans For Uncle Howdy’s Faction In WWE

The new faction, led by Bo Dallas aka Uncle Howdy, is expected to make its WWE television debut in the near future. A QR code was displayed during the June 10th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, with a countdown to June 17th. While Sami Zayn was making his entrance at the 2024 Clash at the Castle PLE, the screen displayed the message “THE MA$$ACRE IS COMING”.

In terms of creative plans for the group, Fightful Select stated, “We’re told that it’s obviously been in the works for quite some time, and that WWE thinks there’s a real chance this will work with modern wrestling. A heavy talking point was that it was often difficult to make Fiend and Wyatt programs work in the ring. Sources in WWE we spoke to at least claimed that wouldn’t be an issue, as there doesn’t appear to be supernatural elements as currently planned and presented.”

Fightful added that many of the visuals surrounding the faction are kept close to the vest. Uncle Howdy was rumored to be among the group’s members, and Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus Pig, and the White Rabbit were also mentioned.