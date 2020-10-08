Backstage Latest On Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury Match

ITRWrestling.com is reporting that WWE had been planning to do a Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury match for the WWE Title in the United Kingdom prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. The site noted the following:

“Sources say WWE was keen to capitalise on McIntyre becoming the first-ever British world champion in the company and the hunger of the UK fanbase for a big-time pay-per-view.”

Both McIntyre and Fury have teased a match in recent months so it appears that the idea is not a dead concept and it’s just a matter of when WWE will legally be able to produce a UK event with fans.

McIntyre recently stated the following to TalkSport.com regarding a WWE PPV in the UK:

“This situation has affected a lot of plans, let’s just say things were looking positive and when things are looking a little bit more normal, I’ll be pushing once again because, we’re on the right path and it’s not a case of if it will happen, it’s when it will happen. We’ve just got to roll with the punches right now and eventually we will get that UK PPV we deserve.”