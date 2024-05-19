Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (5/17/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by “The Viper” Randy Orton taking on Carmelo Hayes in a King of the Ring tournament Quarterfinals Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Queen of the Ring tournament Quarterfinals Match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the King of the Ring tournament Quarterfinals Match between “The Mega Star” LA Knight vs. The Bloodline’s “MFT” Tama Tonga.

– Shane Helms produced the contract signing segment between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and WWE United States Champion “The Maverick” Logan Paul.

– Jason Jordan and Jamie Noble produced the Queen of the Ring tournament Quarterfinals Match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill vs. “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax.

– Shane Helms produced the tag team match between #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Berto).

– Jamie Noble produced the King of the Ring tournament Quarterfinals Match between “The Viper” Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes.

– WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed Match between New Catch Republic’s “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews.

– WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).

– WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the dark match between WWE World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh).

– WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the dark match between The New Day’s Kofi Kingston vs. The Judgment Day’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “El Champeon” Damian Priest.