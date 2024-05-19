Jake Roberts Recalls WCW Angle Where Ric Flair Was Sent To Mental Hospital

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the WCW angle where “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair was sent to a mental hospital.

Roberts said, “[I thought] ‘Wow.’ They actually put that on the air? What the f**k, man? I’ve never seen anything worse. That was just f***ing horrid… Are you guys forgetting we’re supposed to be wrestling? That’s the whole idea, this is a wrestling show. So let’s show wrestling. I’ve never been a fan of wasted time and God damn, that was wasted f***ing time.”

On WCW making Jim Duggan clean toilets for a storyline in 1999 where they tried to have him denounce the USA for Canada:

“Some sick f***ers out there man that just want to bring you down, you know? Let’s think about that for a moment. That does nothing to promote wrestling, it does nothing to promote Jim Duggan. All you’re doing is laughing at him. He’s cleaning the s***ter. What the f**k, man? What does that have to do with anything?”

“They wound up, you know, making him go to Canada, denounced the USA. That’s just ignorance. You’re trying to destroy a character and guess what? It didn’t f***ing work, because the people didn’t buy it. That’s just desperate people, doing desperate — they were trying to make him quit. That’s what they were trying to do. He had a nice contract, and they were trying to make him quit. Didn’t work.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)