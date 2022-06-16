Backstage Latest on Sasha Banks Reportedly Being Released by WWE

Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, according to reports. It wasn’t clear whether Banks asked for her release or whether it was due to something on WWE’s end.

There has been no confirmation that Banks has been released since then. As PWMania.com previously reported, Fightful reports WWE representatives were unable to confirm the departure, and other WWE sources have reportedly been unable to confirm the release. While no one from WWE has directly denied the allegation, employees from all levels of the company, from talent to WWE HQ to public relations and other departments, have stated that they are unaware of the release taking place.

If Banks has been released, the company has remained tight-lipped about it.

Banks’ lawyers were apparently involved in the release, which is interesting information. Banks’ lawyers were reportedly involved and an actual WWE release, according to Fightful and Wrestlinginc.

As of this writing, Banks is still listed on the SmackDown roster. Banks’ merchandise has been removed from the WWE Shop, but she and Naomi had their merchandise pulled a few weeks ago when WWE suspended them indefinitely after the RAW walk-out.

There have been no internal memos sent to staff to remove Banks off the online roster or any other pages, nor have there been any Talent Relations memos to notify the roster of her departure, as is customary. There was an “urgent” e-mail made to a live event venue earlier this week to remove Banks from the advertising because she was no longer a part of the event, but that was it.

