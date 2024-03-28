Backstage Latest On WWE Bringing In Big Names For WrestleMania 40

WWE is looking to add even more star power to the WrestleMania 40 card.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will feature some legendary performers.

According to previous reports, Steve Austin, Undertaker, and John Cena are expected to have a role at WrestleMania. WrestleVotes previously stated that Cena and Austin’s faces on the WWE production trucks shown during the final moments of Raw were not a coincidence.

Regarding Austin, Pwinsider states that the WWE Hall of Famer was approached about participating in Mania weekend. The role remained unspecified, but there were some discussions.

The report also stated that there has been speculation in the last week that WWE is working on having Hulk Hogan participate in some capacity at WrestleMania 40.