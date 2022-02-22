Backstage News From This Week’s WWE RAW

Here are a few backstage news items regarding the February 21st 2022 edition of WWE RAW via Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

– According to Johnson, there was a lot shuffling of match order and segments during the day. Johnson wrote that “pretty much the only thing that stayed consistent over the course of the day was the Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman segment going first.”

– The Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin match was said to have been added to the show “very late” in the day.

– A lot of people were reportedly “raving” about the Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop match.