Backstage News Jon Moxley’s Absence From AEW TV

One of AEW’s top stars and one of the more regularly booked stars in the promotion, Jon Moxley has been missing from AEW TV lately, leaving fans to wonder where he has been.

As PWMania.com previously reported, NJPW announced today that Moxley will team with Shota Umino to face HOUSE OF TORTURE (Jack Perry & Ren Narita) at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 6. Fans have also wondered why Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli aren’t competing in the vacant AEW Tag Team Title Tournament, despite FTR defeating Moxley and Claudio in Revolution. However, only one person in AEW knows why they were not included in the tournament.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Moxley is absent because he had planned time off ahead of time, and it was known the duo would be unavailable during the tournament.

Moxley has bookings in Mexico next week, in addition to his NJPW commitment. His match in Mexico was also scheduled over a month ago, but he would not have been able to participate in the tournament at that time.