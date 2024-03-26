Backstage News On A New ECW Project WWE Is Working On

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has started working on an upcoming episode of WWE Legends Biography on A&E featuring ECW.

The report also mentioned that several talents have already been approached for potential interviews. The episode will not be part of the current season lineup and no exact airing date has been revealed.

WWE is set to host a special event during Wrestlemania Sunday from the legendary 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but this will only be for those fans who have secured location packages. Attendees of the event can look forward to meet-and-greet sessions with WWE stars and a display of ECW memorabilia.