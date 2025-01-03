Backstage News On AEW Star’s Absence

The top storyline in AEW currently revolves around the Death Riders, a dominant faction led by AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Marina Shafir. The group has established itself as a powerful force in AEW, feuding with some of the company’s top babyfaces, including Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy.

Recently, the Death Riders have also clashed with Adam Copeland and FTR. The rivalry escalated during this week’s episode of Dynamite, where Copeland and FTR defeated Moxley, Yuta, and Claudio in a trios match. This program is expected to continue, further intensifying the battle between the two sides.

Notably absent from recent AEW television has been Pac, another key member of the Death Riders. His last match took place on the December 18 episode of Dynamite, where he teamed with Moxley and Yuta to secure a victory over Cassidy, Jay White, and Adam Page.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “PAC is overseas and has not been in the United States for recent shows.” As of now, there is no word on when Pac will return to AEW TV, leaving fans to speculate about his next move in the faction’s ongoing storyline.