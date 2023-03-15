Backstage News On AEW Talent Contracts And Non-Compete Clauses

According to reports, several AEW wrestlers are working without non-compete clauses in their contracts.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the pro wrestling industry, specifically WWE and AEW, may be impacted by a rule proposed by the United States Government that would eliminate non-compete clauses. Click here for more information, including comments from President Biden. In an update, Fightful Select reports that the proposed FTC rule may have no effect on AEW.

It was noted that many of the contracts in AEW do not include non-compete clauses. The clauses are common in WWE contracts, with main roster non-competes lasting 90 days and most WWE NXT non-competes lasting 30 days. AEW now appears to have none at all.

When asked about AEW’s lack of non-compete clauses, a source explained that the company doesn’t release talent unless there’s a special request or disciplinary action, so they haven’t had to implement the clauses.

A non-compete agreement would typically just extend the life of the contract, but it must be agreed upon by the talent. It was also stated that most things in AEW are handled on a case-by-case basis. For example, AEW sources believe that if CM Punk is released from his contract early, it will be on the condition that he does not compete in WWE for an extended period of time.

William Regal, the current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development, was released by AEW so that he could return to WWE in January, but only to work behind the scenes. The conditional release keeps Regal off WWE TV until at least January 2024. Regal reportedly told AEW that he no longer wanted to be a TV character and instead wanted to return to WWE to work behind-the-scenes, possibly alongside his son Charlie Dempsey of NXT.