Backstage News On AJ Styles’ Contract Status With WWE

WWE star AJ Styles recently posted a photo on his Instagram account featuring an hourglass with his logo running through it, prompting speculation within the pro wrestling community about a potential retirement.

According to Fightful Select, AJ Styles signed a one-year contract extension with WWE earlier this year. Sources close to Styles indicate that his current deal is set to expire sometime around February 2026, shortly after the Royal Rumble but before WrestleMania.

The report also mentioned that WWE hopes to retain him beyond this contract, though they will assess the situation based on Styles’ interest in re-signing.

Ahead of SummerSlam last month, Styles hinted that his match against reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio at the event could be his last at this significant summer show.