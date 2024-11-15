Backstage News On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

WWE will be airing its first Raw on Netflix on January 6, and a former champion is expected to return by then.

According to sources within WWE, former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to return in time for the Raw launch on Netflix. This would imply that WWE and Lynch are close to reaching (or have confirmed) a new arrangement. Lynch has been off television for months since her WWE contract expired.

For what it’s worth, Lynch’s first public appearance since leaving WWE is scheduled for this weekend in Los Angeles, where she will discuss her novel. The promotional material for appearance states:

“WWE Superstar, trailblazer, and New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Quin will join us for a conversation about her recent memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. We’ll look back on her legendary career — from her early days grinding on the road to being in the first ever women’s match to main event WrestleMania — and just maybe get a glimpse at what The Man has in store for us next.”

So, if you read between the lines, her return might be revealed as early as this weekend. Expect a lot of big stars and some big-time matches when Raw premieres on Netflix.