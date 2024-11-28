Backstage News On Big E’s Return To WWE TV

Next Monday’s episode of WWE Raw will mark the tenth anniversary of the New Day’s WWE TV debut. The trio (Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods) has not appeared on WWE TV in two years due to Big E’s injuries.

As previously reported, WWE taped a lot of video with the trio at their Stamford, CT offices a few weeks back. Fans may reminisce about the trio with exclusive footage available on all WWE platforms.

Big E sustained the neck injury on the March 11, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown when receiving an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland at ringside. The former WWE champion crashed on his neck, fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae. He is still not medically cleared.

WWE is looking to bring Big E for a special appearance. According to WrestleVotes, numerous suggestions have been submitted for Big E’s presence on Raw coming Monday.

They stated, “Amidst the speculation, we’re told multiple ideas have been presented for a Big E appearance this Monday on RAW to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The New Day. We’ll see what WWE has in store for the group as a whole as we approach Monday.”