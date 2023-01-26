Backstage News on Billie Starkz’s AEW Status

AEW officials appear to be impressed with indie star Billie Starkz.

According to a new Fightful Select report, AEW was so pleased with the work on Starkz in her recent AEW Dark appearances that they were planning to bring her back very soon.

Stark was then brought to Lexington, Kentucky for this week’s AEW Dark tapings at the Rupp Arena. This will be Starkz’s third AEW match.

Starkz, 18, made her AEW debut on December 17th during the Dark tapings in Orlando. That night, she faced Red Velvet and Britt Baker, but fell short in both matches. The match against Velvet aired on December 27, and the match against Baker just aired last night. Starkz received praise on social media despite losing both matches.

Starkz has been wrestling since October of last year. She has competed for MLW, OVW, GCW, Black Label Pro, IWTV, Warrior Wrestling, and a number of other promotions.