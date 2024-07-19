Backstage News On Bron Breakker Not Winning The Intercontinental Title At WWE Money In The Bank

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn faced Bron Breakker at the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Premium Live Event, and the match ended in an unexpected way for some viewers. Zayn retained the title by kicking Breakker in the face while attempting a spear and landing the terrific kick for the victory.

This was the biggest match in Breakker’s early career on WWE’s main roster. This was also the first time the former NXT Champion had the opportunity to compete for gold on the main roster while representing the Raw brand.

Many people believed it was time for Bron to win the Intercontinental Title. Since then, WWE has maintained the feud and included Ilja Dragunov, leading fans to believe WWE may book a triple threat at SummerSlam.

According to Dave Meltzer’s newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was still set as a singles rematch as of early this week.

Meltzer observed, “It would be a surprise for them to beat Breakker twice in a row. So it at least would feel like Breakker is the favorite to win, and the reason he lost first was so his title win would be on a higher profile show.”