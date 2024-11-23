Backstage News On CM Punk Joining The OG Bloodline For WarGames Match

The final moments of last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and “The Best In The World” CM Punk make their return to the company when Heyman introduced Punk as the fifth and final member of the OG Bloodline’s team against the new Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Punk joining the OG Bloodline for the Men’s WarGames Matchup at Survivor Series will fuel the Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk feud, which will most likely culminate in a match at WrestleMania 41.