Backstage News On CM Punk’s WWE In-Ring Return

CM Punk’s return to the ring is near.

As Punk stated during the WWE Clash at the Castle post-show press conference, he plans to skip Raw tonight but will be at SmackDown this Friday in Chicago, where he hopes to announce that his doctor has cleared him to return to the ring.

According to WrestleVotes, Punk’s return date was scheduled for the end of July, and he is unlikely to be cleared in time for the 7/6 Money In The Bank PLE, but he should be ready for SummerSlam on August 3.

If things go as planned, WWE could book Punk vs. Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam. While not confirmed, this appears to be the direction after Punk cheated McIntyre out of the World Heavyweight Championship during his match against Damian Priest in Glasgow, Scotland. Punk and McIntyre have been trading barbs on the microphone and on social media for months, and now that Punk is on the verge of getting the green light, it appears that we will see Punk vs. McIntyre much sooner.

WrestleVotes stated, “As of last week’s RAW roster sheet, CM Punk’s official return date was set for the end of July. I’m told he likely won’t be cleared for action by MITB on 7/6, but he should be ready for SummerSlam on 8/3.”