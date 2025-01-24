Backstage News On Crazzy Steve’s Status With TNA Following AEW Dynamite Dark Match

As PWMania.com reported, TNA star Crazzy Steve appeared in a dark match before this past Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, losing to Serpentico in singles action.

According to Fightful Select, contracted TNA wrestlers are not allowed to work on AEW’s shows, which raises questions about Steve’s TNA contract status.

Steve is listed on the TNA website but hasn’t appeared since Spring 2024.

TNA sources have said that Steve left the company last year, which was an amicable decision. Although he is said to be well-liked in the company, there are no plans for him to return.