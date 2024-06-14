Backstage News On Creative Pitch To Bring Back An Old WWE PPV

WWE may bring back the Bad Blood pay-per-view event for an upcoming PLE.

The theme was first used during the Attitude Era before WWE revived it in 2003 with Triple H vs. Kevin Nash in a Hell in a Cell match for the World Heavyweight Championship as the main event, with Mick Foley as the special guest referee, and the final event the following year with Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels in a Hell in a Cell match as the headliner.

According to PWInsider.com, creative pitches have been made to bring back the old PPV name. The plan is to use it in October to commemorate the anniversary of The Undertaker’s first Hell in a Cell match against Shawn Michaels, which also featured the Kane character’s debut in 1997.

October 5th is also a Saturday, so if WWE decides to hold a themed show on Peacock that month, it will coincide with the exact anniversary of the first match.

Here’s the current WWE PLE schedule.

Saturday, June 15, 2024: WWE Clash at the Castle: OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

Saturday, July 6, 2024: WWE Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sunday, July 7, 2024: WWE NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, August 3, 2024: WWE SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

Saturday, November 2, 2024: WWE Crown Jewel: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium