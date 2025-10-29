Backstage News On Dragon Lee’s WWE Status Following AAA Heroes Inmortales

WWE World Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee challenged WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship in the main event at last weekend’s AAA Heroes Inmortales, but he was unable to secure a victory over Mysterio.

According to PWInsider.com, the match received strong reviews backstage, and WWE is eager to re-sign Lee to a new contract before his current deal expires.

The report also mentioned that Lee’s contract is set to expire later next year, as he initially signed with WWE in December 2022.

In December 2023, Lee won his first WWE title by defeating Mysterio to capture the NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline.

He later lost the title to Oba Femi the following month. Recently, Lee won his first WWE main roster title alongside AJ Styles by defeating The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) on a recent episode of RAW to claim the WWE World Tag Team Titles.