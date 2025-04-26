Backstage News On GUNTHER’s WWE Status

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced on Friday that GUNTHER has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely following his actions on this week’s episode of Raw.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion lashed out in frustration just 48 hours after losing his title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, attacking Michael Cole and choking out Pat McAfee. Cole later voiced concerns about safety to Pearce, prompting the disciplinary action.

While WWE officially cited the attack as the reason for the suspension, Cory Hays reported on X that GUNTHER had actually requested time off:

“Gunther requested some time off which is why he has been suspended ‘indefinitely.'”

It is currently unclear when GUNTHER will return to WWE programming.

