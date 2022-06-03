Backstage News on How AEW Stars Are Reacting to the MJF Angle With Tony Khan

As PWMania.com previously reported, on the June 1st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo highlighting his relationship with President Tony Khan. MJF stated Khan has been saving money to sign former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”

In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that there have been conflicting reactions to MJF’s angle with Khan. According to Meltzer, some wrestlers feel it has always been a work and aren’t troubled by it. Others are reported to be unhappy with the situation.

One expressed frustration, feeling that playing games with talent and keeping executives in the dark on crucial issues was something they had thought this company would never do. At the same time, another described it as sloppy work that will benefit no one in the long run.

Many people were reportedly asking why MJF did not appear at the Fan Fest on Saturday, but no one was getting answers. In regards to MJF purchasing an airline ticket out of Las Vegas that evening, Meltzer stated one certain thing is that even if he bought a ticket and got that story out, then quickly canceled the ticket, that part of the story was a work that was made sure to get out.

Meltzer also noted that a person close to the issue told him on Saturday night that MJF would be competing in the opening match of the Double or Nothing PPV.

