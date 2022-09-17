Backstage News on How The Young Bucks Are Viewed by AEW Talent and Staff

There has been a lot of discussion about who was in the right and who was in the wrong regarding the fight that took place between CM Punk’s camp and The Elite after AEW All Out, and some news regarding the investigation into the fight is expected to be released in the coming days.

CM Punk’s actions during the media scrum have been defended by some of Punk’s fans, but according to Wade Keller, more people he has spoken to have defended The Young Bucks rather than Punk.

Wade Keller stated on a recent PWTorch.com audio show that Matt and Nick Jackson are generally regarded as good guys behind the scenes, and that those he spoke with felt they did not deserve to be called out in the manner that CM Punk did during the media scrum.

“The Bucks are not seen as abrasive personalities,” Keller said. “Passive aggressive, yes there’s some aspects of that…They’re not seen as a**holes. People who don’t like Punk have more negative things to say than people who don’t like the Bucks have to say about them in terms of their characterization.”

The suspensions of The Bucks, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and Punk will remain in place until the investigation is finished.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)